Gujarat reports third COVID-19 death as 70-year-old man with coronavirus infection dies

Gujarat reported the third death of COVID-19 patient after a 70-year-old man in Bhavanagar passed away Thursday morning.

Last night, an 85-year-old woman, who had returned from Saudi Arabia, was reported dead in the hospital. Earlier last week, a 69-year-old male in Surat was the first casualty of the virus in the state. Till Thursday, a total of 43 persons in the state were found to be infected with the deadly virus.

Giving updates on the latest figures, Principal Secretary, Health, Jayanti Ravi said that today morning a 70-year-old male COVID-19 patient, who had several diseases including heart disease, hypertension, diabetes and malignancy, passed away in Bhavnagar. Although she didn't inform about the history of this case, a press release only stated that he had travelled to Delhi. Last night, Ravi said, an 85-year-old woman, who had returned from Saudi Arabia, also died whose last rites were performed as per the protocol and religion.

Meanwhile, the total number of positive coronavirus cases reached 43 in Gujarat. According to the data shared by the state government, three new cases of local transmission have been found, thus taking the total such cases to 15 in Ahmedabad. The highest number of cases have been reported in Ahmedabad (15), Vadodara (8), Surat and Gandhinagar seven each, Rajkot (4), and one case in Kutch.

The Gujarat government has tested 761 samples so far out of 43 have been tested positive, while 31,495 people have been quarantined.

