Gujarat riots: All 69 accused acquitted in Naroda Gam massacre case

Naroda Gam massacre case: All 69 accused acquitted

  • Apr 20 2023, 17:51 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2023, 17:58 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A special designated court acquitted all 69 accused, including ex-BJP minister Maya Kodnani and Bajrang Dal activist Babu Bajrangi, in Naroda Gam riots case.

They were accused of killing 11 Muslims on February 28, 2002, a day after Godhra train burning case.

More to follow...

Gujarat
India News

