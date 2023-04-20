Gujarat riots: All 69 accused acquitted in Naroda Gam massacre case

A special designated court acquitted all 69 accused, including ex-BJP minister Maya Kodnani and Bajrang Dal activist Babu Bajrangi, in Naroda Gam riots case.
They were accused of killing 11 Muslims on February 28, 2002, a day after Godhra train burning case.
More to follow...
