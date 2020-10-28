Gujarat Riots: Ex-SIT chief Raghavan's book describes Setalvad, Bhatt as detractors

Former chairman of Supreme Court appointed-Special Investigation Team (SIT), which probed nine major rioting cases of 2002 post-Godhra riots, R K Raghavan in his autobiography has termed Mumbai-based activist Teesta Setalvad, Gujarat cadre IPS offcers R B Sreekumar, retired, and sacked and jailed IPS officer Sanjeev Bhatt as his "detractors" who allegedly targeted him during the probe into riots.

Setalvad and her NGO "Citizen for Justice and Peace" had provided legal assistance to riot survivors including Zakia Jafri, wife of ex Congress MP Ehsan Jafri who was killed in Gulberg Society massacre, who had approached the Supreme Court seeking investigation against the then chief minister Narendra Modi, now the Prime Minister and entire state machinery for allegedly orchestrating the riots as part of "larger conspiracy." Setalvad is facing several cases including a case of alleged misappropriation of funds meant for Gulberg Society riot survivors.

While, the two ex IPS officers-Sreekumar and Bhatt-were the witnesses in the complaint filed by Jafri. The SIT gave clean chit to Modi which was accepted by magisterial as well as Gujarat high court. The SIT didn't believe the testimony of these two officers and called them "liars."

The ex-CBI director Raghavan, who was appointed as chairman of SIT in 2008 by Supreme Court, has defended another two Gujarat IPS officers Shivanand Jha and controvertial officer Geetha Johri who were removed from SIT by the apex court on allegations that they were "partison." Both the officers retired as Director General of Police.

"Johri and Jha were "eased out during the early days of the SIT by the apex court on some flimsy charges levelled by some vested interests, backed by a political party which was bent on defaming the then Gujarat government," Raghavan mentions in his book, A Road Well Travelled.

The former IPS offcer claims that the there were efforts to "dislodge" him from the SIT because "I was politically inconvenient to those who were in great danger of being permanently eliminated from the Indian polity." He goes on to write that, "I held my ground much to the annoyance of those who were opposed to the chief minister (Modi)."

The book contains less than 50 pages on his about nine years stint as chairman of the SIT. It doesn't mention why the SIT was constituted in the first place. It ignores the fact put on record before the court by several litigants including National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), NGOs and several prominent citizens that had sought probe into the violence. The NHRC had filed the petition in 2003 to transfer cases outside Gujarat due to faulty probe by local police and government's apathy to take action action against the erring policemen. It was following a prolonged hearing that in 2008, the apex court had ordered SIT probe into eight major cases including Naroda Patiya, Naroda Gam, Gulberg Society, among others.

Raghavan also recalls the day when the SIT grilled Modi at their office in Gandhinagar for nine hours. He describes this occasion as a "significant event" during SIT probe. He claims that the SIT conveyed to Modi's staff that he had "to come in person to the SIT office" for questioning and that "meeting elsewhere would be misconstrued as a favour." The books claims that Modi "understood the spirit of our stand and readily agreed to come to the SIT office."

Raghavan has written that he took the "unusual step" by asking Ashok Kumar Malhotra, a member of SIT, to "question Modi." He writes that "a lot of people were intrigued by my action to stay away." "My decision was mainly to avoid any mischievous alllegation later that Modi and I had struck a deal," he clarifies. However, his claim has not gone down well with some active members of the SIT DH spoke to.

"On that day, March 27, 2010 when Modi arrived, we were a bit angry with our chairman since he didn't show up even to introduce us. In high profile cases, supervisory officer should remain present to complete such formality. We were a bit surprised at his behavior. He didn't come to SIT office even for a second and remained stationed at IPS Mess in Ahmedabad," said one of the members on the condition of anonymity.

The book mentions how Modi turned down Malhotra's, who is now leading the SIT, offer to take a lunch break. An SIT member told DH, "The claim is a bit exaggerated. Modi and Malhotra both were on fast on that day. I remember correctly, it was Chaitri navratri. Malhotraji used to have tea even during fasting but Modi didn't have anything except water. This is true that he had brought his own water bottle. It was perhaps of Himalayan brand."

He also recalled that questioning started at 11 AM. Modi took break at 6 PM and came back in a different attire at around 9 PM which lasted for three hours. "Modi took the break at 6 PM as he had do peform pooja," the member claimed. "He (Raghavan) tried to keep himself away from the SIT and its probe. He always played safe and that's why he didn't come for the questioning," said an old SIT member who also spoke on condition of anonymity.

While Raghavan describes in the book, "It required tremendous persuasion to make him agree to a short recess. This possibly Modi's concession to the need for a respite for Malhotra rather than for himself." He added, "Such was the energy of the man."

Raghavan has brought these "details" of his SIT days in the chapter "Life After Retirement" which is followed by a chapter titled, "A Mediterranean Saga" that begins with his appoinment as India's high commissioner to Cyprus in August 2017, five months after he was relieved from the SIT on his request.