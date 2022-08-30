Gujarat riots: SC disposes of pleas seeking proper investigation

The Supreme Court on Tuesday closed its proceedings in connection with 2002 Gujarat riots cases, as it disposed of ten petitions, including a plea filed by the National Human Rights Commission, seeking proper investigation in the cases of violence.

A bench of Chief Justice U U Lalit and Justices S Ravindra Bhat and J B Pardiwala disposed of the cases as infructuous.

The bench noted that the court had previously constituted SIT to conduct the investigation and prosecution of nine cases connected with riots and the trial in eight out of those cases are complete, and the final arguments going in the trial court in one case.

Advocate Aparna Bhat submitted that a plea made by activist Teesta Setalvad, whose NGO Citizens for Peace and Justice had moved an application in the apex court for proper investigation in riot cases, seeking protection was pending.

The counsel said that she could not get instructions from Setalvad as she is at present under custody in a fresh case registered by the Gujarat Police. The top court granted liberty to Setalvad to approach concerned authority for seeking protection, which would decide her application as per law.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the SIT, submitted that out of the nine cases, trial pertaining to Naroda Gaon area, is pending and it is at the stage of final arguments. The top court was informed that in the other cases, trials were complete and those cases were either before the high court or the apex court.