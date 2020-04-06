Gujarat school principal held for sharing derogatory post on PM

School principal held for sharing derogatory post on PM

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Apr 06 2020, 22:14 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2020, 22:23 ist
Representative image/iStock

The principal of a Gujarat government-run primary school in Vadodara district was arrested on Monday for allegedly sharing derogatory content on social media on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and media with the reference to coronavirus and the Nizamuddin Markaz.

Noor Mohammad Malek (50), the principal of a primary school in Sejakuva village near Padra town, was arrested under the charges of Indian Penal Code for promoting enmity between groups on the ground of religion, making statements creating enmity and promoting hatred between classes, apart from the Disaster Management Act, a police officer said.

Malek forwarded a photo with the lines: "For media, people are hiding in Nizamuddin but stranded in Vaishnodevi and "Media is dangerous than Coronavirus", and a video in a WhatsApp group of teachers and principals on Sunday, said Padra police inspector SA Karmur quoting the complaint.

"Similarly, a person can be heard making derogatory remarks about the PM in a video shared by the accused," he said.

A teacher, who is one of the members of the group, drew attention of the police to the messages, leading to the arrest of Malek, he said.

