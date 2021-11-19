Gujarat seeks to 'engage' with IOC for hosting 2036 Olympics

The Gujarat government will soon start engaging with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) about hosting the 2036 Summer Olympic Games in Ahmedabad, according to a press note issued by the government on Thursday. The Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA) has "already initiated next phase of activities to start a dialogue with the IOC for the candidature of Ahmedabad as a host city for a future edition of Summer Olympics" after assessing the infrastructure required, according to the government.

"...a detailed assessment of all the key sports and non-sports facilities of Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar has been undertaken, aligned with the requirements of the International Olympic Committee. These venues have also been benchmarked with past and future Olympic host cities, such as London, Rio, Tokyo, Paris and Los Angeles. As a result of this assessment, it is observed that 22 sites in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar have a potential for hosting the future Olympic Games..." the press note stated.

A meeting in this regard was held with senior officials under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Pankaj Kumar to review the upcoming Sardar Patel Sports Enclave and undertake a preliminary infrastructure feasibility study for the hosting the event in 15 years. "M/s PricewaterhouseCoopers Private Limited, an international consulting agency appointed by AUDA, made a presentation on infrastructure gap assessment, concept plan, vision and roadmap for hosting of 2036 Summer Olympics in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar," the note stated.

According to the note, the AUDA has drawn a "framework for future course" for hosting the Olympic Games. The framework includes "a detailed roadmap along with key milestones for engagement with IOC. A special purpose vehicle will be set up for further action regarding this development, in coordination with the Government of India."

The government said that such games act as a "catalyst to fast-track city development and in bringing opportunities and community benefits for the host city, region, and country at large." It claimed that cities that have hosted these mega sporting events, "have experienced strong economic growth led by multiple events, tourism, infrastructure development, job creation, etc."

"Such mega sporting events also lead to large scale community and health benefits, as more people adopt sports as a lifestyle or as a career option.... also provide a boost to construction and hospitality industry and bring significant business for local businesses. Hosting the games is an opportunity for Ahmedabad to become a global sporting as well as tourist destination and will give an opportunity to showcase its culture and heritage worldwide," the note stated.

The government also said that venues such as the Shivrajpur Beach and Polo Forest in Gujarat, and similar facilities in Goa, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and other places in the country may be considered for hosting water sports, mountain sports and other such sports.

In June, the state government issued tenders in a bid to "engage with the IOC for potentially hosting the future edition of Summer Olympics." The tender invited proposals from consultants for assessing sports and non-sports venues in the city, while targeting creation of infrastructure to host the 2036 Olympic Games in Ahmedabad.