Gujarat sees sharp rise in daily Covid-19 cases

Gujarat on Saturday reported 179 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the highest number of daily cases in the last seven months.

For the past two weeks, the numbers have been surging, forcing the state government to extend the duration of night curfew in eight major cities by two hours as a safety measure.

Ahmedabad leads the chart with 61 cases. The number of active cases on Saturday stood at 837 while the death toll increased to 10,113 with two more deaths. The rising cases are also casting a shadow on the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Summit, 2022 slated to be held in Gandhinagar from January 10 to January 13.

Earlier on Friday, the state government extended the duration of night curfew in eight cities by two hours that included Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Junagadh, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar and Gandhinagar. The curfew is in force from 11 pm to 5 am instead of 1 am to 5 am. Commercial activities in shops, restaurants, shopping complexes, hair cutting saloons, beauty parlors among others in these cities are allowed to remain open till 11 PM.

49 Omicron cases

Gujarat also reported six new cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19, taking the total in the state to 49. The new cases were reported from Kheda, 3, Ahmedabad, 2 and one case from Rajkot.

