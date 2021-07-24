Gujarat: 7 dead in explosion caused by LPG leakage

Gujarat: Seven dead in fire, explosion caused by LPG cylinder leakage

Besides men, the deceased included children and women

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 24 2021, 13:01 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2021, 13:01 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Images

Seven persons have succumbed to the burn injuries after leakage of gas from an LPG cylinder triggered fire and explosion inside a room on the outskirts of Gujarat's Ahmedabad city, police have said.

The incident took place on Tuesday night (July 20), but the victims — labourers and their family members — died over the last couple of days during treatment, said S S Gameti, sub-inspector of Aslali police station in Ahmedabad rural on Friday.

Besides men, the deceased included children and women, he added. "Some labourers working in a factory and their family members were sleeping in a small room when gas from their LPG cylinder started leaking on the night of July 20. When their neighbour knocked on their door to alert them, a labourer got up and switched on the light, which caused an explosion due to concentration of gas," Gameti said.

"Ten persons were sleeping there at that time and all of them received severe burn injuries as fire engulfed the room. While three persons died during their treatment on Thursday, four others succumbed to the injuries at a hospital on Friday, he said. Three persons are undergoing treatment, the official added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Gujarat
Ahmedabad
Explosion
LPG

Related videos

What's Brewing

14 powerful leaders who are potential Pegasus targets

14 powerful leaders who are potential Pegasus targets

Olympics: Indian contingent dazzles at opening ceremony

Olympics: Indian contingent dazzles at opening ceremony

'Masters of the Universe: Revelation' web series review

'Masters of the Universe: Revelation' web series review

DH Toon | 'Tell them there is no data available'

DH Toon | 'Tell them there is no data available'

'Most unvaccinated Americans don't want Covid-19 shots'

'Most unvaccinated Americans don't want Covid-19 shots'

Scientists finish the human genome at last

Scientists finish the human genome at last

First Hydrogen-powered Olympic flame debuts in Tokyo

First Hydrogen-powered Olympic flame debuts in Tokyo

Crocodile's 'grandfather' discovered in Chile fossil

Crocodile's 'grandfather' discovered in Chile fossil

 