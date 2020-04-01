Gujarat: Stray dog takes away new born from govt hospital, kills

Stray dog takes away new born from govt hospital, kills

Satish Jha
  • Apr 01 2020, 22:14 ist
  • updated: Apr 01 2020, 22:14 ist
Representative image/Pixabay Image

While the focus is on containing the deadly coronavirus from spreading in the state, a stray dog on Wednesday reportedly took away a newborn baby boy from the maternity ward of a civil hospital in Godhra town in Panchmahals district and killed him outside the hospital.

Panchmahals district collector Amit Arora confirmed the incident and said that "action is being taken to identify the responsible persons."

Officials said that a woman from Sehra taluka had given birth to twins- a girl and a boy. The mother and her newborn babies were in the labour room when the stray dog entered and took one of the babies away. 

A CCTV footage showed the dog carrying the baby in its mouth. Sources said that the mother of the baby saw the dog carrying the baby and screamed for help but there were no hospital staffs who came for help. Later, the baby was found dead outside the hospital. 

