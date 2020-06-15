Gujarat tally tops 24,000 with 514 coronavirus cases

Gujarat reported 514 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the count to 24,104, while the death toll rose to 1,506 with 28 new fatalities, 23 of them in Ahmedabad, the state health department said.

With 339 more patients discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the number of recoveries in the state increased to 16,672, it said.

The state now has 5,926 active cases, out of which 71 patients are on ventilator and the condition of 5,855 others is stable, the health department said.

Out of the 514 new COVID-19 cases recorded in the state, Ahmedabad alone reported 327 cases, taking the total in the district to 16,967.

The death toll in Ahmedabad rose to 1,210 with 23 more COVID-19 patients succumbing to the infection on Monday, the department said.

Out of the remaining five deaths, Surat reported four and Aravalli one.

Surat reported 64 new cases, taking its total to 2,643. In Vadodara, the coronavirus tally rose to 1,597 with the addition of 44 new cases.

Among other districts, Gandhinagar reported 15 new cases, while Jamnagar and Bharuch recorded nine each and Rajkot eight.

Sixteen other districts reported new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the health department said.

Out of the 339 patients who were discharged on Monday, 225 were from hospitals in Ahmedabad, 58 from Surat and 24 from Gandhinagar, among others, it said.

Gujarat has so far conducted tests for coronavirus on 2,92,909 samples, it said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 24,104, new cases 514, deaths 1,506, discharged 16,672, active cases 5,926, people tested so far 2,92,909.