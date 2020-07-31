Gujarat Technological University system hacked, 1,200 students' personal data leaked

The personal information of almost 1,200 Bachelor of Engineering (BE) students, including their photographs, PAN card, Aadhaar card and Voter ID details were leaked on the Gujarat Technological University website, after its system was hacked on Thursday.

It was GTU’s BE eighth-semester students’ documents, uploaded by them for online exams that were leaked.

“A total of 28,000 students have registered for online test, but 1,200 applied after the registration process was over. We considered their request and conducted a trial run for them on July 28 late evening. On checking, we detected that the data leaked was of these students,” said GTU Vice-Chancellor Navin Sheth, according to a report published in The Indian Express.

“When we declared that we would be filing a complaint with the police, soon after that the link stopped working,” said Sheth.

“It has been verified that the system was hacked, and the hacker will also be identified. There was no exam-related information like question papers that was hacked and leaked,” added Sheth.

The University has registered a complaint with the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell following and an investigation has been launched into the case.

“We have started an investigation into the case but no FIR has been lodged as of now. We have received a formal complaint from the authorities and as per the probe, the decision to file a case will be taken,” said J M Yadav, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Cyber Crime according to the report.