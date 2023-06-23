Gujarat: Three die in building collapse in Jamnagar

PTI
PTI, Jamnagar,
  • Jun 23 2023, 22:18 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2023, 22:18 ist
Rescue operation underway after a three-storey building collapses in Jamnagar, Friday, June 23, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

Three persons including a woman and a four-year-old boy died after a three-storey residential building collapsed in Jamnagar city of Gujarat on Friday evening, officials said.

The nearly 30-year-old building located in Sadhana colony area, constructed by the Gujarat Housing Board, was in a dilapidated condition, locals claimed.

Of the eight persons rescued by the locals and fire brigade personnel, three succumbed to injuries while others are undergoing treatment at Guru Gobindsingh government hospital, said the hospital's medical superintendent Dr Deepak Tiwari.

The deceased were identified as Jaypal Swadia (35), Mittal Swadia (35) and Shivraj (4). The injured included two men and three women, said Dr Tiwari. As local residents claimed that some more people may be trapped under the debris, the administration decided to carry on the search and rescue operation, an official said. Municipal commissioner D N Modi, senior civic officials and local MLA Divyesh Akbari reached the spot.

"Each block of this colony has 12 flats. It was built nearly 30 to 35 years ago. At around 6 pm, a half of a block with six flats suddenly collapsed," said Akbari.

