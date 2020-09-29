Gujarat: Three labourers killed in building collapse in Vadodara

Three labourers killed in building collapse in Vadodara

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Sep 29 2020, 16:54 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2020, 16:54 ist
Search and rescue operation underway after a building under construction collapsed at Bawamanpura area on Monday night, in Vadodara. Credit: PTI

Three labourers were killed after a three-storey under-construction building collapsed in Gujarat's Vadodara city in the early hours of Tuesday, an official said.

Besides, one labourer was rescued from the debris, fire officer Amit Chaudhary said.

The under-construction building collapsed around 12.30 am in Bavamanapura area of Vadodara, located around 110 km from Ahmedabad, he said.

"Three labourers, including a woman, died in the collapse, while the fire brigade managed to pull out one labourer alive," the official said.

