Gujarat: Three officers suspended for declaring wrong candidate winner in panchayat polls

The Collector has ordered an inquiry against the poll duty officials of Gujarat

PTI
PTI, Botad,
  • Jan 19 2023, 18:54 ist
  • updated: Jan 19 2023, 18:54 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three officers have been suspended for declaring wrong candidate winner in December 21, 2021 panchayat polls in Padvadar village in Gujarat's Botad district.

Botad District Collector suspended Gadhada Sub Divisional Magistrate M R Miyani, Revenue Talati P P Rehvar, Computer operator Nikhil Pandya with immediate effect on Wednesday.

The Collector has ordered a departmental inquiry against the school teacher and Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Ltd employee on poll duty.

In the polls, Dayaben Chavda had bagged 112 votes, whereas the rival candidate Vimlaben 61 votes. Though Dayaben had won the election, the Sub Divisional Magistrate on election duty declared Vimlaben as winner with the margin of 64 votes.

Dayaben challenged it before the Gadhada district court, where the votes were recounted before the judge, during which it came to the fore that Dayaben had polled 112 votes, though one vote was rejected, yet she fetched 111.

The court passed order in favour of Dayaben declaring her winner and directed the District Collector to take action against officers on election duty.

Gujarat
Elections
India News
Panchayat polls

