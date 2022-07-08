Gujarat to host National Games for first time

The state government said that 7,000 sportspersons will be participating in the games

Satish Jha
Satish Jha, DHNS, Ahmedabad,
  • Jul 08 2022, 16:08 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2022, 16:15 ist
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel. Credit: PTI File photo

The Gujarat government on Friday announced that it will host the 36th National Games between September 27 and October 10 in six cities including Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara, Bhavnagar and Rajkot. This will be the first time that the state will host the National Games.

"I am happy to share that Gujarat will be hosting the next National Games from September 27 to October 10. I thank the IOA (Indian Olympic Association) for immediately accepting Gujarat's proposal," chief minister Bhupendra Patel announced on Twitter. It further added that "Gujarat is equipped with world class sports infrastructure and the government will leave no stone unturned to make the national game the best ever."

The National Games will have 34 sporting events including athletics, hockey, football, volleyball, lawn tennis, table tennis, judo, kho-kho, wrestling, kabaddi, yogasan, among others. In a statement, the government said that 7,000 sportspersons will be participating in the games.

The government said that the National Games are being held after a gap of seven years. The last one was held in Kerala back in 2015. "The games were postponed for various reasons, including the Coronavirus pandemic," the statement read.

According to government officials, holding National Games will also boost the sports infrastructure in the state which is eying to host Olympic games in 2036. The Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA) is said to have drawn a "framework for future course" for hosting the International Games.

The framework includes "a detailed roadmap along with key milestones for engagement with IOC. A Special Purpose Vehicle will be set up for further action regarding this development, in coordination with the Government of India." The government has also said in the past that it was holding talks with the IOC for the candidature of Ahmedabad as a host city for a future edition of Summer Olympics.

