Gujarat town Khambhat tense after fresh communal violence

Three days after communal riots broke out in Khambhat in Anand district, the town observed bandh on Tuesday organised by various Hindu outfits. While the market remained shut, a large number of people hit the streets seeking action against the rioters. Police said that the tension between the two community is still simmering as fresh incidents of arson and rioting.

Meanwhile, the state government changed Anand district Superintendent of Police Makrand Chauhan, who is said to have gone on leave, and appointed Deputy Commissioner of Police, traffic, Ahmedabad, Ajit Rajian to the post. The Deputy Superintendent of Police has also been replaced. In the past three days, police have arrested nearly 50 people for riots.

Minister of state for home, Pradipsinh Jadeja said that senior police officers have been instructed to take control of the situation. Sources said that a team of Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad have also been dispatched to investigation. According to Jadeja there are many reasons behind the clash including "different food and tradition". He said the people are fighting live side by side.

The minister said in a press conference that "Such incidents are happening because of changing demography. To stop this, we are going to start implementing disturbed area act. The act prohibits transaction of land between Hindu and Muslims or even among Hindus, without permission from the district collector provided the land falls areas covered under the act. Because of this act, a large number of Muslims have been facing issues in buying properties in Hindu localities.

According to Jadeja, to keep Khabhat town under control five companies of State Reserve Police, two companies of Rapid Action Force have been deployed in the area. So far, four FIRs have been registered and 46 persons have been arrested.

Localities such as Akbarpura, Bhavsarvad and Lal Darwaja are said to be worse hit where dozens of shops, houses, vehicles were burnt by the rioters. Over a dozen people were injured and one person who sustained injuries died later. Police said that he died due to heart attack.