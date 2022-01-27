Gujarat town remains tense as VHP holds bandh over murder on 'religious' comments

Tension prevailed in Dhandhuka town in Ahmedabad district with Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Thursday observing a bandh to protest against the murder of a 30-year-old and demanding the arrest of the suspects. Police said that the youth, who had uploaded an objectionable social media post against a religion sometime back, was gunned down on Tuesday by two unidentified bike-borne men, which has sparked the tension.

On Tuesday, the youth Kishan Boliya was shot dead in Dhandhuka town, about 100 km from Ahmedabad city, at around 5.30 pm. He was travelling on a motorcycle with his brother as a pillion rider when two masked gunmen shot at them from behind.

"I couldn't see the assailants as I was riding. I tried to dodge them but they kept firing at us. One of the bullets missed my head. My brother, who was sitting behind me, got hit in the back and died," said Bhaumik, who has filed the FIR with Dhandhuka police.

The police have registered FIR against unidentified persons for murder (IPC 302), attempt to murder (IPC 307) and Arms Act to be read with criminal conspiracy (IPC 120B). When asked whether Kishan was murdered for his social media post hurting religious sentiments, Ahmedabad District Superintendent of Police Virendrasinh Yadav told DH, "It is too early to say anything. We are investigating''.

However, the VHP has alleged that the reason behind the killing is "Kishan's social media post".

"There is no other reason behind the incident. Police may say anything they like. It is a fact that Kishan's post had angered certain people and despite apologising for the post, he was killed in a Talibani manner as if there is no space for law and order in this country," said Hintendrasinh Rajput, Gujarat VHP's spokesperson. He said that bandh is being forced to pressurise the police to immediately arrest the suspects and put them to trial before a fast track court.

Bhaumik, meanwhile, said that following the incident, his family left the town and moved to their ancestral village in the neighbouring Surendranagar district. "My brother had apologised. He even shot a video apologising for his post, still he was brutally killed," Bhaumik told DH.

