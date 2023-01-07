Guj: Teacher arrested for sodomising 8-year-old boy

Gujarat: Tuition teacher arrested for sodomising 8-year-old boy in Surat

The accused allegedly sodomised the victim in the bathroom of the tuition centre

PTI
PTI, Surat,
  • Jan 07 2023, 18:39 ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2023, 18:39 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A tuition teacher was on Saturday arrested for allegedly sodomising his eight-year-old student in Gujarat's Surat city, police said. The incident took place on Friday in Navagam locality Dindoli, where the accused runs a tuition centre, an official said.

As per the FIR registered at Dindoli police station, the accused allegedly sodomised the victim in the bathroom of the tuition centre between 4.30 pm and 6 pm. "The victim's mother lodged a complaint that the tuition teacher had committed an unnatural act with her son. Based on her complaint, an FIR was registered against the accused," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2) Bhagirath Gadhvi said.

The accused has been booked under section 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children for Sexual Offences Act, he said. The boy was subject to medical examination, while the accused was arrested, the official said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Gujarat
India News
sexual assault
Sexual Harassment

What's Brewing

Once in 50,000-yr comet may be visible to the naked eye

Once in 50,000-yr comet may be visible to the naked eye

How music biopics dominate the big awards

How music biopics dominate the big awards

Jack Ma: Visionary tycoon grounded by regulators

Jack Ma: Visionary tycoon grounded by regulators

Double-decker buses return to Bengaluru

Double-decker buses return to Bengaluru

DH Toon: 'No problem with the colour green'

DH Toon: 'No problem with the colour green'

Buzz words don’t move science forward

Buzz words don’t move science forward

 