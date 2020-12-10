Gujarat Vidyapith, founded by Mahatma Gandhi, gets a new vice-chancellor

Mahatma Gandhi founded Gujarat Vidyapith on Thursday appointed its former registrar and currently an honorary director (extension) as its next vice-chancellor. The decision was taken in a meeting headed by chancellor Ela Bhatt, the founder of acclaimed Self-Employed Women's Association (SEWA).

Vidyapith registrar Bharat Joshi told DH, "The name of Rajendra Khimani was chosen by the members of Vidyapith Trust, headed by its chancellor, as the next vice-chancellor. There were two other candidates: Educationist and author Bhadrayu Vachharajani and Sanjay Chaudhary, interim dean and professor of School of Engineering and Applied Science, Ahmedabad University."

However, the appointment has not come as a surprise for the varsity officials as they were expecting Khimani to replace the outgoing VC Anamik Shah who is completing his second term next month. "For us, his appointment is not news. What is going to happen in the next few months is what matters the most," said a source privy to the latest development in the campus.

He said that the varsity, started by Gandhi back in 1920 who remained its chancellor till his death in 1948, is in "deep financial crisis" as University Grants Commission (UGC) has not been releasing funds for the past seven to eight months. "If the varsity doesn't receive adequate funds for one more month, it will be impossible for the administration to give salaries to its employees on time. Among other things, Khimani has been appointed to improve this situation as he is believed to be varsity's pointsman for UGC and other government agencies with which the varsity has been at loggerheads."

A senior trustee of Vidyapith told DH on condition of anonymity, "We are facing at least 30% shortage of funds from the UGC that is affecting disbursal of salaries. It's not that they have entirely stopped funding us. But, there is certainly a lot of delay in releasing funds which the varsity has been receiving as a deemed university." He added that the trust has set up a committee to audit its finances to explore options by the end of this month.

The university is known for its glorious past with its founder Mahatma Gandhi, deputy prime minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, country’s first president Rajendra Prasad, late prime minister Morarji Desai, among others served as its chancellors. It was once known for giving space to dissenting voices against the establishment. But, over the last decade, it has closed its door for such voices.