Gujarat woman accuses in-laws of brandishing her tongue, forcing to wear shoe garland

The Junagarh police have initiated a probe after a pregnant woman accused her in-laws of subjecting her to physical and psychological torture.

In her complaint with the Junagadh Women Police Station, the aggrieved woman Surbhi Ugrajia said that her husband Krunal, and five other members of his family brandished her tongue, made her wear a "shoe garland" and carry out 'Parikrama' of their 'Kuldevi' with a traditional stove (Sigri) on her head.

The torture Surbhi said, did not end here as she was forced to keep a shoe in her mouth during the entire ritual.

She alleged that because of their harassment, her first pregnancy ended in a miscarriage and now, when she has conceived again, they are forcing her to abort the featus and give consent for the divorce.

Hailing from Junagadh, the woman married Krunal in December 2021 and shifted to Ghatkopar in Mumbai where he resides with his family.

According to the complaint, the reason for harassment was her husband's alleged affair with his elder brother's wife. Till late at night, Krunal used to stay in his sister-in-law's room, she alleged.

Once her in-laws assaulted the complainant's parents with footwear but they endured it for their daughter's sake.

The woman, who is into her fourth month of pregnancy, says her husband's family is pressuring her for abortion and to give consent for the divorce.

Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case under various sections of Indian Penal Code for criminal intimidation, harassing women to meet unlawful demand, intentionally insulting, and voluntarily causing hurt.