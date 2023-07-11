Gujarat: Woman kills two daughters, attempts to hang self in Vadodara

A 43-year-old woman allegedly killed her two daughters due to financial hardship and attempted to hang herself before being rescued by a neighbour in Gujarat's Vadodara city, police said on Tuesday.

Daksha Chauhan allegedly poisoned her daughters and later strangled them in their rented accommodation in Karelibaug locality of the city on Monday night, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Panna Momaya said.

One of the daughters was a Class 9 student, while the other one was in the third-year of a Bachelor’s degree course, she said.

"The woman was divorced and lived with her father. She shifted to the rented flat in Karelibaug with her daughters 15 days ago. Unable to deposit the rent and pay the school fees, she poisoned her daughters last night," the official said.

When the poison failed to work, Chauhan strangled the girls and tried to hang herself from a ceiling fan. A neighbour caught her in the act and managed to rescue her, Momaya said.

An offence of murder has been registered against the woman, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital, she said, adding that a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has been roped in for the probe.