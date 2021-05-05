Gujarat: Women flock religious procession to 'eradicate' coronavirus; 23 held

Women flock religious procession to 'eradicate' Covid

After the video went viral on Wednesday, Ahmedabad rural police said appropriate action had already been taken

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • May 05 2021, 16:05 ist
  • updated: May 05 2021, 16:05 ist
A video of the incident, which occurred in Navapura village in Sanand taluka on May 3, showed around 500 women carrying water pots on their heads while walking towards a temple. Screengrab via ANI

Cocking a snook at Covid-19 norms, a large number of women turned up at a religious event organized in a village in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district to "eradicate coronavirus", police said on Wednesday, adding 23 people, including the village head, have been arrested.

A video of the incident, which occurred in Navapura village in Sanand taluka on May 3, showed around 500 women carrying water pots on their heads while walking towards a temple. The video grab also shows some men taking these pots to the top of the temple and emptying them.

After the video went viral on Wednesday, Ahmedabad rural police said appropriate action had already been taken.

In view of the surge in Covid-19 cases, the Gujarat government has already banned all kinds of public gatherings in the state. As of Tuesday, Gujarat's overall Covid-19 tally stood at 6,20,472 with 7,779 fatalities, the state health department had said.

Gujarat
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Ahmedabad

