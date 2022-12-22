World's tallest Krishna statue to come up in Dwarka

Gujarat: World's tallest Krishna statue to come up in Dwarka as part of 'Devbhumi Corridor'

Shirmad Bhagwad Geeta experience zone will also come up in the town, known for the world famous Dwarkadhish Temple

The Gujarat government on Thursday said the tallest statue of Lord Krishna in the world will come up in Dwarka town as part of the 'Devbhumi Dwarka Corridor', work on the first phase of which is expected to start in September next year.

The announcement was made by Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel, who is also the spokesperson of the state government, after the cabinet meeting held in Gandhinagar during the day.

Apart from installing the world's tallest statue of Lord Krishna at Dwarka in Devbhumi Dwarka district, a 3D immersive experience zone, Shirmad Bhagwad Geeta experience zone will also come up in the town, known for the world famous Dwarkadhish Temple.

Patel said the BJP government has decided to develop 'Devbhumi Dwarka Corridor' to make this area the biggest religious centre in western India.

"In the first phase of this project, we are also planning to build a viewing gallery from where people can see the remains of the lost city of Dwarka. We are expecting to start the work for the first phase after performing ground breaking in September next year," said Patel.

