Gujarat's coronavirus death toll jumps to 1,038

Gujarat on Sunday reported 438 new coronavirus cases and 31 deaths, including 20 in worst-hit Ahmedabad, taking the total case count to 16,794 and the number of fatalities to 1,038, a Health official said.

A total of 689 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of the recovered patients to 9,919, the official said.

The number of the active cases in the state now stands at 5,837 of which 61 patients are on ventilators.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

Of the 31, 20 deaths were reported from Ahmedabad district, 3 from Panchmahal, two each from Porbandar and Surat, and one each from Amreli, Aravalli, Jamnagar and Rajkot, the official said.

With 299 new cases and 20 deaths, Ahmedabad district now accounts for 12,180 of the total 16,794 cases in the state. The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Ahmedabad district stands at 842.

Surat and Vadodara reported 55 cases and 34 cases, respectively. The total number of cases in Surat district now stands at 1,620 and in Vadodara district at 1,043.

"Of the 689 patients discharged Sunday, a majority of 601 were discharged from Ahmedabad, 30 from Surat and 18 from Vadodara, among others," the official said.

Gujarat has so far tested 2,11,930 samples.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 16,794, new cases 438, deaths 1,038, discharged 9,919, active cases 5,837 and people tested so far 2,11,930.