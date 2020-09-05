Gujarat's Covid-19 cases cross 1.03 lakh; 16 die

The Covid-19 tally in Gujarat rose to 1,03,006 with addition of 1,311 cases on Saturday while 16 patients died, including six in Surat, taking the total toll to 3,094, state health department said.

At the same time, 1,148 patients were discharged, raising the number of recoveries to 83,546, the department said in its release.

With this, the state has achieved a recovery rate of 81.11 per cent, it said.

72,751 coronavirus tests were conducted in Gujarat since Friday evening at the rate of 1,119.24 tests per day per million population, it said.

A total of 27,08,120 samples have been tested in the state so far.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Of the 16 fatalities, six deaths occurred in Surat, three in Rajkot, two each in Vadodara and Ahmedabad, while one person died each in Gandhinagar and Mehsana. One of the deceased patients was from another state, the department said.

At 277, Surat reported the highest number of new cases, followed by Ahmedabad with 167 cases. Rajkot added 145 more patients, it said.

Vadodara and Jamnagar also reported more than 100 cases, adding 119 and 111 patients, respectively.

Elsewhere, Bhavnagar reported 42 new cases, Gandhinagar 35, Panchmahal 33, Banaskantha 32, Junagadh 30, Amreli and Morbi 28 each, Bharuch 25, Kutch and Surendranagar 20 each, Sabarkantha 19, Mehsana 18, Dahod and Patan 17 each, Devbhumi Dwarka 15, Gir Somnath 14, etc.

The state now has 16,366 active cases, it said.

Gujarat Covid-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,03,006, new cases 1,311, deaths 3,094, discharged 83,546, active cases 16,366 and people tested so far 27,08,120.