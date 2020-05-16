Gujarat's COVID-19 tally crosses 10,000: CM, Congress MP spar over testing numbers

Gujarat's tally of coronavirus cases breached 10,000-mark on Saturday with 348 persons testing positive for the disease.

The death toll also rose to 625 after 19 patients passed away in the last 24 hours, health department said. Meanwhile, a war of words erupted between Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Congress' Rajya Sabha MP and senior leader Ahmed Patel after the latter alleged the state government of reducing the number of testing.

However, total number of positive cases spiked to 10,989 after state added 709 positive cases only on Saturday which had been found during its week-long exercise to check "super spreaders" such as vegetable vendors and grocery shop owners, among others.

During the exercise, a total of 6589 tests had been conducted. However, instead of daily reporting of results, the government chose to report the numbers on Saturday in the press release which raised eyebrows.

As a matter of fact, additional chief secretary, forests and environment department, Rajiv Kumar Gupta, who has been given the overall charge of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) for tackling the pandemic, had on Friday said that 700 such "super spreaders" had been found positive in the last one week drive.

Principal Secretary, Health, Jayanti Ravi also didn't announce this particular number in her press briefing but as confusion arose and reports started trickling that "government is fudging the data", Ravi made another briefing on Facebook live to clear the doubts.

Incidentally, the "confusion" came on the day following a "Twitter war" between CM Rupani and Congress MP Patel after the latter alleged the state government of reducing the number of testing.

Patel twitted, "Why is Gujarat government reducing testing? This is very disturbing & is contrary to national policy of increasing tests. In a pandemic it is important to be honest about the problem rather than trying to conceal it." The tweet had a picture of a graph that showed 1,420 samples were tested in Ahmedabad district on May 14 as against 2,522 samples on May 1.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani hit back on the social media to say "Mr. AHMED PATEL, Gujarat has not at all decreased number of tests. Kindly recheck your information sources which are far away from facts and ground realities." Rupani's tweet also had a photo showing that the state had tested 1,27,858 samples (May 15), at the rate of 1,943.3 samples per million people, which is higher than the country's per million average of 1,478 tests."

Patel reverted on Twitter and said, "Stop hiding behind no of cumulative tests, how many tests have been conducted per day in last 15 days? My source is ur govt data: http://gujcovid19.gujarat.gov.in Either u or ur govt is wrong, someone must resign?" His tweet had another picture of data that said on May 2, Gujarat had conducted 5,944 tests which was reduced to 2411 on May 14.