Gujarat's COVID-19 tally crosses 23,000-mark; 33 new deaths reported

Gujarat's COVID-19 tally crosses 23,000-mark

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Jun 13 2020, 21:47 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2020, 21:47 ist
A worker prepares incense sticks at a workshop following the reopening of places of worship as part of the easing of the lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Ahmedabad. Credit: AFP

With 517 new COVID-19 cases being reported in Gujarat on Saturday, the overall case count has mounted to 23,079, state Health department said.

With 33 more people succumbing to the viral infection, the number of fatalities has risen to 1,449, it said.

A total of 390 patients were discharged from hospitals in the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 15,891, an official release said.

Gujarat now has 5,739 active cases, it said, adding that 61 patients are on ventilator support.

Gujarat
Coronavirus
COVID-19

