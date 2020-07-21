Gujarat's Covid-19 tally crosses 50,000-mark; death toll climbs to 2,201

The coronavirus tally of Gujarat breached 50,000 mark on Tuesday with detection of 1,026 new cases, the highest since the pandemic broke out, taking the total tally to 50,465. The death toll also rose to 2,201 after 34 more patients were reported dead due to the virus. The case fatality rate was recorded 4.36 per cent which continues to be one of the highest in the country. This comes amidst data mismatching and reports of alleged underreporting of deaths due to the deadly virus.

According to data released by the state health department, the number of people under quarantine has increased to 4.16 lakh from 2.5 lakh in the last three weeks, out of which 2,701 persons are in government facilities while the rest have been quarantined in their homes. According to the data, out of 50,465 total cases, 11,861 are active cases and 36,403 have recoverd and been discharged. In terms of testing, the state has recorded a total of 5,62,682 tests till Tuesday. In the last 24 hours, the number of tests was 13,693 which was one of the highest.

According to senior officers, the situation in Ahmedabad, the worst-hit city, is improving as the number of new cases and deaths are constantly decreasing and is being overtaken by Surat. On Tuesday, Ahmedabad city reported 187 new cases while Surat topped the chart with 225 cases. Even in death cases, Surat reported the highest 14 deaths in 24 hours whereas five succumbed to the virus in Ahmedabad.

According to senior health officials, Ahmedabad has passed its peak and Surat is at it currently which is likely to continue for a month while other parts of the state plateau.