Gujarat's daily Covid-19 cases breach 14,000-mark

Continuing to display an upward trajectory in daily new Covid-19 cases, Gujarat on Saturday reported 14,097 cases, taking the cumulative figure to 4,81,737 while the death toll reached 6,171 with deaths of as many as 152 patients in the past 24 hours.

The number of active cases increased to 1,07,594. The recovery rate has reduced to nearly 76 per cent from the 96 per cent that was recorded a month ago.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Nitin Patel was admitted to UN Mehta hospital in Ahmedabad after he tested positive for Covid-19. Resident Medical Officer Dr Kaushik Barot told DH that Patel's condition was stable.

The deputy CM also tweeted, saying, "After developing symptoms, I got myself tested and was found positive. On doctors' advice I am getting admitted to UN Mehta hospital. I am requesting everyone who came in close contact with me to take care of their health."

Earlier in the day, Patel was present with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the inauguration of an oxygen plant in Gandhinagar. On Friday evening, Patel had accompanied Rupani and Shah at the newly set up 950-bed hospital at GMDC ground. He had also held meetings with health officers.