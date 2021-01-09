Gujarat's ex-CM Madhav Singh Solanki passes away

Senior Congress leader and former chief minister of Gujarat Madhav Singh Solanki passes away, according to ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles the death of Solanki. "He will be remembered for his rich service to society. Saddened by his demise," PM Modi tweeted.

"Beyond politics, Shri Madhavsinh Solanki Ji enjoyed reading and was passionate about culture. Whenever I would meet him or speak to him, we would discuss books and he would tell me about a new book he recently read. I will always cherish the interactions we had," he added.

More to follow...