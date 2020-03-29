Gujarat's fifth COVID-19 patient passes away; locals protest burials near their homes

Gujarat reported the death of its fifth COVID-19 patient as a 47-year-old passed away at a civil hospital in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Officials said that the patient, believed to be a labourer, was admitted to the hospital on March 27 after complaining of fever, common cold and breathlessness. Sources in the hospital said that he was a diabetic since the past 15 years.

With this, the number of COVID-19 deaths in Gujarat rose to five. The second highest after Maharashtra, which has reported six. Till Saturday night, the number of positive cases in the state stood at 55.

Meanwhile, the 46-year-old woman who died on Saturday due to the virus was buried in her locality amid protests. She was first taken to the graveyard near her house in Astodia, where a large number of people came out of their homes, protesting the burial there, fearing spread of the infection.

The protest forced the authorities to take her to a municipal corporation-run graveyard at Gunj Shahid in Danilimbda. When the dead body was brought here, the locals who lived close to the graveyard also started protesting, fearing the spread of virus. It was only after the police came in, could the burial be performed.

Officials said that a 10-feet deep pit was dug up, where she was buried as per the guidelines prescribed under “COVID-19 dead body management.” The burial was performed by officials of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation wearing surgical masks and gloves and caretakers of the graveyard. Sources said that no religious rituals could be performed to avoid body fluids that spread the virus.