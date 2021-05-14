Haffkine to roll out 1st batch of Covaxin by early 2022

Haffkine Institute to roll out first batch of Covaxin by early 2022

Preparations have already started for training and research at the Haffkine Bio-Pharmaceutical Corporation Ltd located at Parel in Mumbai

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • May 14 2021, 14:33 ist
  • updated: May 14 2021, 14:33 ist
The initiative between the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech and Haffkine Institute initiative has been approved by the Ministry of Science and Technology’s Department of Biotechnology. Credit: AFP Photo

The Haffkine Institute in Mumbai, which now has necessary approvals from the Centre to produce Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, would be able to roll out the first batch of Covid-19 vaccine in the next eight to 10 months.

Preparations have already started for training and research at the Haffkine Bio-Pharmaceutical Corporation Ltd located at Parel in Mumbai.

The initiative between the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech and Haffkine Institute initiative has been approved by the Ministry of Science and Technology’s Department of Biotechnology.

According to Haffkine Bio Pharmaceuticals Corporation Limited's Managing Director Sandip Rathod, the roll out would take place in the next eight to 10 months. “Annually we would be able to roll out 22.8 crore vaccines,” he said.

A new facility is being created, which will have Bio-Safety Level 3 norms.

The project has a capex of Rs 154 crore. While the state government has approved an allocation of Rs 94 crore from the Contingency Fund towards the proposed capex, the central government has sanctioned Rs 65 crore for the project.

The Maharashtra government had submitted the proposal under Mission Covid Suraksha in December 2020, while in March-April, 2021, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and state Health Minister Rajesh Tope did regular follow-ups with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsha Vardhan.

The Haffkine Institute is the place where India’s first clinical trial was held in 1899 when legendary scientist Dr Waldemar Mordecai Haffkine invented the Plague vaccine.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bharat Biotech
Maharashtra
Covaxin
Mumbai
Coronavirus vaccine
Coronavirus
Uddhav Thackeray
Narendra Modi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Now you can own a part of any luxury product

Now you can own a part of any luxury product

Picasso painting sells for $103 mn in New York

Picasso painting sells for $103 mn in New York

Plutonium atoms from space found at bottom of ocean

Plutonium atoms from space found at bottom of ocean

'Friends' cast joined by Beckham for May 27 reunion

'Friends' cast joined by Beckham for May 27 reunion

How proning can help Covid patients

How proning can help Covid patients

Explained | Significance of West Bank and Gaza strip

Explained | Significance of West Bank and Gaza strip

DH Toon | GOI's site for Florence Nightingale statue

DH Toon | GOI's site for Florence Nightingale statue

Ghastly visuals from Delhi's cremation & burial grounds

Ghastly visuals from Delhi's cremation & burial grounds

Mass adoption of EVs quite some time away in India

Mass adoption of EVs quite some time away in India

How safe are CT, X-Rays as tools to screen for Covid?

How safe are CT, X-Rays as tools to screen for Covid?

 