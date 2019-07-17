Hafiz Saeed monitored every stage of 26/11 attacks

Jamaat-ud-Dawah chief and Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed, who was arrested in Pakistan, was in every stage of planning of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

This has come to light during the investigations of the Crime Branch-CID of Mumbai police and the confession statement of fidayeen Mohammed Ajmal Kasab - who was hanged to death, and the deposition of secret agent David Coleman Headley.

Kasab, in his confession statement, said: "Amir Hafiz Saeed told us –“All Mujahideen has to fight for freedom of Kashmir.”

Kasab also told the magistrate that Hafiz Saeed and (LeT chief of operations) Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi besides others, Muzammil alias Yusuf, Abu Al Kama, Abu Hamza, Abu Kaahfa and Abu Umer Saeed called him and other fidayeen to the office of Baitul Mujahideen.

"Hafeez Saeed told us –“The financial strength of India is in Bambai (Mumbai). It is hence imperative to attack Mumbai. You all have been well training in operating in a marine environment. We will use the sea route to attack Mumbai', " he said in the confession.

During his examination through video-conferencing, Headley, a Pakistani-American, told a Mumbai anti-terror court, that he had met Saeed and Lakhvi, the two key planners of the 26/11 fidayeen strike.

"I was inspired and motivated by the speeches of Hafiz Saeed Sahab," he had said and identified the JuD chief's photo in the court.