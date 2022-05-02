Haji Ali Dargah timings for visitors rescheduled due to high tide forecast

Haji Ali timings rescheduled due to high tide forecast

Heavy police security will be deployed outside the shrine's entry gate over the next three days

  • May 02 2022, 16:52 ist
  • updated: May 02 2022, 17:06 ist
Haji Ali Dargah. Credit: Wikimedia commons

The timings for visitors at the famous Haji Ali Dargah located off the Worli coast here have been rescheduled on the occasion of the Eid-al-Fitr on Tuesday and next two days in the wake of a forecast of high tide, a police official said on Monday.

The shrine will remain closed from 12.30 pm to 3 pm on Tuesday, 1.15 pm to 3.30 pm on Wednesday and from 2 pm to 4 pm on Thursday, an official from Tardeo police station said, adding that the dargah authorities have been informed about it.

The decision has been taken for the safety of devotees. Heavy police security will be deployed outside the shrine's entry gate over the next three days, he said.

