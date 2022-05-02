Haji Ali Dargah timings for visitors rescheduled due to high tide forecast

The timings for visitors at the famous Haji Ali Dargah located off the Worli coast here have been rescheduled on the occasion of the Eid-al-Fitr on Tuesday and next two days in the wake of a forecast of high tide, a police official said on Monday.
The shrine will remain closed from 12.30 pm to 3 pm on Tuesday, 1.15 pm to 3.30 pm on Wednesday and from 2 pm to 4 pm on Thursday, an official from Tardeo police station said, adding that the dargah authorities have been informed about it.
The decision has been taken for the safety of devotees. Heavy police security will be deployed outside the shrine's entry gate over the next three days, he said.
Watch latest videos by DH here:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Bengaluru man gets job offer on matrimonial site
Shore up soft skills and boost your career
Amid intense heatwave, here's a list of dos and don'ts
Why using BMI to measure your health is nonsense
Can certain foods really stave off dementia?
A streetside ode to Bollywood stars of Jewish descent
Murals bring 'joy' to Baghdad concrete jungle
Netflix drops Meghan Markle's animated series 'Pearl'
How India Inc is trying to become more inclusive