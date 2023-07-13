Hansal Mehta blames BMC for stomach infection

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has blamed the Maharashtra government and the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation for him getting affected with stomach infection.

The 55-year-old Mehta took to Twitter to air his views against the government and BMC.

“I developed a terrible stomach infection this morning. It hit me before I’d even eaten. Spoke to my family doctor and he said that he is seeing at least 10 patients with similar symptoms everyday and some have been hospitalised. The infections seem to be from a bug originating in our drinking water,” he said.

In the post, Mehta tagged Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers - Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation.

The filmmaker added that it was ridiculous that a city that is financial capital to the country and capital to a state with two deputy chief ministers cannot provide basic clean drinking water to its citizens.

“Not to mention the abysmal roads, the crippling traffic, the lack of readiness for flooding and the crumbling state of our infrastructure…This is Mumbai… And it is run by people who just don’t give a damn about its citizens. All they care for is power and filling their own coffers. Shameful state of affairs,” he said.