Hansal Mehta blames BMC for stomach infection

Hansal Mehta blames BMC for stomach infection

In the post, Mehta tagged Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers - Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation. 

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • Jul 13 2023, 22:30 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2023, 22:30 ist
File photo of filmmaker Hansal Mehta. Credit: DH Photo

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has blamed the Maharashtra government and the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation for him getting affected with stomach infection. 

The 55-year-old Mehta took to Twitter  to air his views against the government and BMC.  

“I developed a terrible stomach infection this morning. It hit me before I’d even eaten. Spoke to my family doctor and he said that he is seeing at least 10 patients with similar symptoms everyday and some have been hospitalised. The infections seem to be from a bug originating in our drinking water,” he said.

Also Read | 'Scam' series director Hansal Mehta calls out edtech firm Byju's, gets support on Twitter
 

In the post, Mehta tagged Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers - Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation. 

The filmmaker added that it was ridiculous that a city that is financial capital to the country and capital to a state with two deputy chief  ministers cannot provide basic clean drinking water to its citizens. 

“Not to mention the abysmal roads, the crippling traffic, the lack of readiness for flooding and the crumbling state of our infrastructure…This is Mumbai… And it is run by people who just don’t give a damn about its citizens. All they care for is power and filling their own coffers. Shameful state of affairs,” he said. 

  

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Hansal Mehta
BMC
Mumbai
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Love-struck Pak woman says will prefer to die in India

Love-struck Pak woman says will prefer to die in India

Upset over adding tomatoes to food, wife leaves husband

Upset over adding tomatoes to food, wife leaves husband

SRK unveils new poster of 'Jawan'; reacts to bald look

SRK unveils new poster of 'Jawan'; reacts to bald look

Saina Nehwal pays obeisance at Amarnath cave Shrine

Saina Nehwal pays obeisance at Amarnath cave Shrine

Studies show direct link between unemployment & suicide

Studies show direct link between unemployment & suicide

 