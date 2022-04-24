Hanuman chalisa row: BJP leader Kirit Somaiya attacked

BJP leader and ex-MP from Mumbai, Kirit Somaiya, was attacked by alleged Shiv Sena workers on Saturday night.

The incident took place hours after the attack on Mohit Kamboj Bharatiya and shortly before midnight when Somaiya had come to meet the Rana couple at the Khar police station. Arrested independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana's earlier call for chanting Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree' had angered the Sena cadres.

The BJP leader tweeted that he was injured in the attack by "Shiv Sena goons" and was going to the Bandra police station to file a complaint. He enjoys a categorised security cover provided by the Centre.

Speaking to reporters, Somaiya said police officials present at the spot should be suspended and Shiv Sena supporters booked on the charge of the attempt to murder. The BJP leader also said he would not step out of his SUV unless the Mumbai police commissioner visits the spot.

Former Mumbai mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, who was protesting outside the police station along with Sena workers, said that Somaiya's visit shows that the Rana couple enjoys the support of the BJP. "They are trying to disrupt the law and order situation in the city and Maharashtra," he alleged. Somaiya tweeted, "Heavy stone-throwing at Khar Police Station by Shiv Sena Gundas, my car window glass broken, I am injured. Rushing to the police station."

BJP top brass, including Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis and Ashish Shelar have condemned the attack and demanded immediate arrest of people involved in the attack.

The window glass of Somaiya's car was damaged and blood could be seen on his jaw.

(With PTI inputs)

