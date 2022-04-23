Hanuman Chalisa row: Cops ask Rana couple not to step out of home as crowd swells outside

Shiv Sena workers on Saturday morning broke through the barricades and tried to enter the premises of the Khar residence of Maharashtra MLA Ravi Rana and his wife MP Navneet Rana, who had earlier announced to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's house, police said.

But the situation was brought under control, an official said, adding that the police later asked the politician couple not to step out of their house as the situation may escalate due to the presence of a large number of Shiv Sena workers outside their building in suburban Khar.

The Ranas had on Friday said that they were firm on their plan to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree, the personal residence of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray in suburban Bandra at 9 am on Saturday.

Strongly objecting to their plan, Shiv Sena workers, including women, have been camping outside Matoshree since Friday morning, with many of them staying put there overnight.

Taking an aggressive stand, the party leaders and workers have said they will not let the couple go back without 'prasad' "if they dared to turn up".

"Around 8.45 am, angry Shiv Sena supporters broke through the barricades, placed at a distance of around 50 metres from the building, where the Ranas own a flat in Khar. They tried to enter the apartment premises. The party workers raised slogans in support of CM Thackeray and dared the couple to step out of the residence," the police official said.

However, the police personnel deployed at the spot brought the situation under control and dissuaded the party workers from indulging in anything that would create a law and order problem, he said.

"Around 10.15 am, senior police officers visited the residence of Ranas and told them that they should not step out of their home as a large number of Shiv Sena workers were gathered outside their apartment, which may lead to a law and order problem," the official said.

Navneet Rana is an independent MP from Amravati Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra, while her husband Ravi Rana is an independent MLA from Badnera Assembly constituency in Amravati district. Navneet Rana has been provided Y category security by the central government.

On Friday, Mumbai police had served a notice to the couple, asking them not to disturb the law and order situation in the city. Ravi Rana had earlier told reporters here that he had demanded the chief minister read Hanuman Chalisa on Hanuman Jayanti "to rid Maharashtra of crises and attain peace for the state," but Thackeray had "refused" to do so.

The city police have stepped up security outside Matoshree. Barricades have been placed on the road leading to the Thackeray residence to avoid crowding, the official said.

"In order to maintain law and order situation, the police have increased security and deployed large number of personnel outside Matoshree," the official said.

Early this morning, senior police officers, including zonal DCP Manjunath Singe, visited the place and took stock of security deployment, he said.

Besides Matoshree, the police have also increased security at 'Varsha', the official residence of CM Thackeray in south Mumbai.

A Shiv Sena supporter camping outside Matoshree said, "We have accepted the challenge of the Rana couple. Let them come, we are ready to welcome them and give them 'prasad'."

Talking to reporters, Shiv Sena MP Anil Desai said, "Matoshree is a temple for Shiv Sainiks. Hindutva is in Shiv Sena's blood, nobody should teach us Hindutva. People are aware of the work done during the pandemic by CM Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government."

