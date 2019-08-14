Hardik, others detained on way to meet Sanjiv Bhatt

The Banaskantha police detained Congress leader Hardik Patel, several activists and dozens of women on their way to Palanpur jail to meet jailed ex-IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt to tie rakhi to him.

Bhatt is lodged at Palanpur sub-jail where he is facing trial for allegedly framing a lawyer in a narcotics case. Recently, he was convicted in a custodial death case by a Jamnagar court.

On Tuesday, family members, lawyers including Deepika Rajawat and several activists had announced that 300 women will tie rakhi to Bhatt in jail to express their support to the former officer.

"We detained Hardik Patel and other people who were going to Palanpur jail. We detained then since the jail authority does not permit so many visitors at a time as it might lead to law and order issue," said Banaskantha district superintendent of police Pradeep Sejul.