Hardik Patel questions authenticity of Gujarat's Covid-19 figures

The Gujarat Congress's working president Hardik Patel on Tuesday took a dig at the state government over rising number of coronavirus cases while questioning the authenticity of the figures being released by it.

The Congress leader also demanded an "all party meeting" to assess the rising crisis in the state.

In a series of tweets, the Congress leader said that "three months back, Gujarat was reporting 1,450 cases per day which has again reached the same figure but the government didn't bring curfew or lockdown back then. So, why have you imposed night curfew now? What is wrong, the figures or the government?".

तीन महीने पहले गुजरात में हर दिन कोरोना के मरीज़ों की संख्या १४५० आती थी और आज भी १४५० ही मरीज़ों के आँकड़े जनता के सामने रखे जाते है तो फिर तीन महीने पहलें कर्फ़्यू या लॉकडाउन क्यू नहीं किया अभी ऐसा क्या है की कर्फ़्यू और रात्रि लॉकडाउन किया गया हैं। आँकड़े ग़लत है या फिर सरकार। — Hardik Patel (@HardikPatel_) November 24, 2020

In another tweet, he questioned, "There is a pattern in the figure...initially there were 400 to 500 cases, then for three months 900 to 950 cases were reported and for last several days number of infected patients are reported to be 1,400 to 1450. The government has done something wrong."

गुजरात में कोरोना महामारी की शुरुआत के तीन महीने हर दिन ४००/४५० के बीच मरीज़ों की संख्या बताई जाती थी, फिर तीन महीने ९००/९५० के बीच मरीज़ों की संख्या बताई गई और अभी पिछले तीन महीने से हर दिन १४००/१४५० के बीच मरीज़ों की संख्या बताई जा रही हैं। सरकार ने कुछ तो गड़बड़ किया हैं। — Hardik Patel (@HardikPatel_) November 24, 2020

Hardik also alleged that "Gujarat is the worst affected state in the country. The figure of Covid-19 infection is rising but BJP government is not working properly." On the other hand, in a video message, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani claimed that the infection has increased but the government also took measures to control it. He said that government has taken various efforts including bringing complete curfew in Ahmedabad and then night curfew.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases crossed two lakh in the state on Tuesday with detection of 1,510 new cases in the past 24 hours. The figures released by the state government also stated that 16 more people succumbed to the virus, taking the toll to 3,892.