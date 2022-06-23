Has BJP put condition for Eknath Shinde group’s merger? Prakash Ambedkar asks

With Maha Vikas Aghadi on the verge of crumbling in the wake of the dissent of Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, veteran politician Prakash Ambedkar indicated that BJP is perhaps seeking the merger of the rebel group to form the government in Maharashtra.

“Is it true that BJP has put a condition on Eknath Shinde that they should merge with BJP and then only the government will be formed?,” Ambedkar tweeted.

Shinde group’s revolt against Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray has put the government in crisis.

Ambedkar, a three-term former Lok Sabha MP from Akola and single-time Rajya Sabha member, is the grandson of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chief architect of India's Constitution, who founded the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi.

According to him, there are challenges ahead in the formation of the next government as the MVA partners -- Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress -- will ask for a floor test.

“BJP may be having a passive role to play in what is happening…they have not open the cards…they are careful in taking every step,” said Ambedkar, which was an apparent reference to the 80-hour long government that Devendra Fadnavis formed with NCP supremo Sharad Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar, as the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, respectively.

Ambedkar, who is a veteran lawyer, while speaking to a Marathi TV channel, said that the rebels have two clear options at this stage -- to approach Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari or Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal seeking recognition of the group.

As of now, in Maharashtra, the position of Speaker is vacant.

In that event, the Governor may ask Thackeray to prove majority in the floor of the House or Deputy Speaker may speak to each and every signatory and undertake verification.