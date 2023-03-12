Hasan Mushrif expected to appear before ED on Monday

Hasan Mushrif expected to appear before ED on March 13

The ED has carried out raids at his Kagal home, office and other places linked to Mushrif thrice in two months

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Mar 12 2023, 19:56 ist
  • updated: Mar 12 2023, 19:56 ist
Hasan Mushrif. Credit: Twitter/@MBTheGuide

NCP founder-President Sharad Pawar’s close aide and former Maharashtra minister Hasan Mushrif is likely to appear before the Enforcement Directorate on Monday in connection with charges of money laundering vis-à-vis functioning of a sugar cooperative factory in Kolhapur district. 

Mushrif (68), a  five-time MLA from Kagal, had served as a minister in the erstwhile Democratic Front government  and the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government. 

The ED has carried out raids at his Kagal home, office and other places linked to Mushrif thrice in two months.

The ED is investigating the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. 

Read | ED's special public prosecutor Nitesh Rana resigns from agency

On Saturday, ED sleuths visited his Kagal home, carried out a search and summoned him to appear before the agency on Monday. 

The ED is proving transactions related to Sar Senapati Santaji Ghorpade Sugar Factory Ltd to which his three sons - Navid, Aabid and Sajid - are directors. 

BJP leader Kirit Somiaya had in 2021 alleged that Mushraf had indulged in corrupt practices by holding 'benami' entities through his family members and companies. 

However, Mushrif and the NCP leadership have denied the charges. 

The top brass of the Maha Vikas Aghadi has alleged that it is yet another ploy to silence the opposition and selectively target its leaders. 

Another top MVA leader Anil Parab, who is a close aide of Uddhav Thackeray, is also under the ED scanner.

It may be recalled, several big leaders of MVA have been targeted in the past including Anil Deshmukh (NCP), Nawab Malik (NCP), Sanjay Raut (Shiv Sena-UBT). Deshmukh and Raut have been granted bail.

India News
ED
Enforcement Directorate
Maharashtra

