Have full faith in colleagues, says Uddhav amid alleged rift in MVA

Amid reports of rifts within the Maha Vikas Aghadi dispensation, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said that he has full faith in his colleagues.

Over the past few weeks, there have been issues that the three MVA partners - Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress - were not on the same page on some issues.

Thackeray, the Shiv Sena president, issued a brief press statement hours after state home minister Dilip Walse-Patil, a close aide of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, called on him at Varsha, the official residence of the chief minister.

“Such reports are baseless and aimed at creating rift (aiming at the MVA allies), I have full faith in my colleagues and they are doing their job well,” Thackeray said.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and former finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar dropped a bombshell saying that the Thackeray-Walse-Patil meeting was being held for a possible exchange of portfolios.

“The meeting between the chief minister and home minister seems to be taking place for a possible exchange of portfolios. The NCP is keen to get the chief ministerial post…the Shiv Sena is also keen on the home ministry… this was being discussed during the budget session of the legislature,” Mungantaniwar told a Marathi news channel.

“These are all baseless…when the chief minister was in the hospital and recuperating all stood by him and in fact, he himself thanked the colleagues,” said Shiv Sena spokesperson Dr Manisha Kayande.

It may be mentioned that Thackeray’s close aide and Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut had recently said that it was wrong to take the resignation of Anil Deshmukh as the home minister.

Meanwhile, a group of over two dozen Congress MLAs have sought an appointment with party president Sonia Gandhi to discuss pressing issues related to Maharashtra. The initiative has been taken by Sangram Thopte, a senior legislator from the Pune district. State revenue minister and Congress legislature party leader Balasaheb Thorat and Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Nana Patole are expected to attend the meeting next week. The Congress legislators are unhappy over the moves of the NCP

