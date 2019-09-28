'Have to be on guard against state, non-state actors'

In the backdrop of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday asked the nation to be on guard from state and non-state actors across the border.

"We have to be on the guard against state and non-state actors from across the border. I urge not just our security forces, but every citizen of our nation to stay alert and united to meet any challenges that may come in our way in the future," Singh said in Mumbai.

The defence minister' statement comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan spoke at the 74th session of UN General Assembly, in which the latter chose to raise the Kashmir issue.

"While our progressive steps in Jammu & Kashmir are receiving global support, the Pakistani PM have been running around door to door and creating content for cartoon makers," he said.

Singh said US president Donald Trump have also acknowledged potential of our government and said that Modi capable of handling Pakistan-based terrorism.