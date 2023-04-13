HC allows Maha Vikas Aghadi to hold rally in Nagpur

HC allows Maha Vikas Aghadi to hold rally in Nagpur

Local functionaries of the BJP had moved the HC, seeking that the rally should not be allowed as it would ruin the ground

PTI
PTI, Nagpur,
  • Apr 13 2023, 22:56 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2023, 22:56 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Bombay High Court on Thursday allowed the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance of the Shiv Sena (UBT), Nationalist Congress Party and Congress to hold its scheduled rally at a ground in Darshan Colony area here on April 16.

Local functionaries of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and some residents of the area had moved the HC, seeking that the rally should not be allowed as it would ruin the ground.

A division bench of Justices A S Chandurkar and M W Chandwani said the rally can be held, but the Nagpur Improvement Trust must ensure that terms and conditions of its permission granted on March 31 are complied with.

