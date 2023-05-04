HC roasts Goa Police over inaction against loud music parties in notorious beach village

In a further crackdown on late night music parties in the Anjuna beach village -- often regarded as the mecca of trance music -- in North Goa, the Bombay High Court bench on Wednesday chided the state police department for going soft on night clubs violating the state's loud music norms by playing deafening music beyond the stipulated hours.

In its order on Wednesday, Justices Valmiki Menezes and MS Sonak also cautioned the state Director General of Police Jaspal Singh against lip-service by his uniformed officials against rampant loud music violations.

"If the DGP is indeed serious about the statements made by him in the affidavit before us that all steps would be taken to ensure that this menace of noise pollution beyond 10.00 pm is curbed, then, possibly, this is one occasion to make good this statement. It is for the DGP to consider whether the usual excuses about denials or some lip service by the police officer should be accepted or not," the Court said in the order.

The Court was hearing a petition filed by a local resident who had complained about rampant loud music in the Anjuna beach belt in North Goa, a notorious narco-tourism destination as well as a hub for late night psychedelic music events and rave parties, which are attended by thousands of tourists.

The applicant Arnold D'Sa had cited various social media advertisements and promotion campaigns by clubs and party organisers, which canvassed for late night music events which stretched till early hours of the morning.

"Prima facie, the material which is placed along with this miscellaneous civil application is quite disturbing. The material, at least, prima facie, indicates that the police authorities are bent upon not taking action against the violators of the noise pollution rules framed by the Government itself," the Court said in its order.

The justices also said that the police were reluctant to act against late night music parties, despite orders from the High Court.

"Despite orders directing the DGP of the State to monitor the position, we think that at least prima facie, music continues to be played beyond the prescribed decibel levels beyond 10.00 pm in outdoor premises. In any case, the police seem to be most reluctant in taking up this issue seriously or controlling the noise pollution violations," Justices Menezes and Sonak said.

The Court also said that police routinely deny incidents of loud music in coastal areas, despite such events being held after the 10 pm deadline for loud music in the state.

"Further, the police authorities are under the firm impression that they are not obliged to act against clubs which are involved in violation of the noise rules unless there is a written complaint.

This means that even if the beat staff or the staff of the police station hears the loud music, they think that it is not their duty to take any action. It is for the DGP to disabuse the police officials in these police stations of this incorrect impression," the order said.