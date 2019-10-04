HDIL Directors sent to police custody till October 9

The Directors of Housing Development Infrastructure Limited (HDIL), Sarang Wadhawan and Rakesh Wadhwan, accused of loan default at PMC Bank, have been sent to police custody till October 9 by Esplanade Court.

Yesterday, a Special Investigation Team of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) arrested the father-son duo in the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank scam and also seized Rs 3,500 crore property of the company, a senior official said. Both the accused were called by EOW office to join the investigation, he said.

During their inquiry, Mumbai police did not get satisfactory answers to specific questions, following which both were arrested on the basis of certain facts which surfaced during the investigation.

More to follow...