Health authorities should put Covid-19 protocols in place amid surge in Goa: Minister

The minister's comments come at a time when Covid-19 cases have shot up in the state over the last two days, with the positivity rate shooting beyond five per cent

  • Jun 04 2022, 16:08 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2022, 16:09 ist
Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte. Credit: IANS Photo

As the Maharashtra government urged people of the state to wear masks in public amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte on Saturday said that he would speak to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and the Health Ministry to put protocols in place to ensure that viral infections do not surge further in Goa.

Khaunte's comments come at a time when Covid-19 cases have shot up in the state over the last two days, with the positivity rate shooting beyond five per cent.

"Since there was no Covid-19, people were not wearing masks. Health authorities are best to put protocols in place. We need to wear masks to ensure we are safe and we keep our family safe," Khaunte told reporters here.

He also said that he would speak to the Chief Minister to ensure that preventive measures are taken in case Covid-19 cases increase in the state.

The Goa government has organised a state-wide drive to get residents of the state to take a booster shot on June 5.

