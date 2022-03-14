Heat wave in Mumbai, suburbs likely to continue for two days

Heat wave in Mumbai, suburbs to continue for two days

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Mar 14 2022, 19:30 ist
  • updated: Mar 14 2022, 19:30 ist
Children swim in the Arabian Sea on a hot summer day, at Badhwar Park, in Mumbai, Monday, March 14, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

The financial capital of Mumbai and its suburbs are experiencing severe heat wave-like conditions -- a situation that is expected to continue for next couple of days. 

The hot weather conditions ahead of Holi festivities have caught people by surprise. 

According to IMD, Mumbai and neighbouring Mumbai metropolitan region districts of Palghar, Thane and Raigad are experiencing extreme heat wave conditions. 

Similar conditions prevailed in two other coastal Konkan region twin districts of Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg. 

The average maximum temperature in Mumbai-MMR was around 37 to 37 degree Celsius over Sunday and Monday and it can reach up to 40 degree Celsius.

The relative humidity was between 50 and 70 per cent. 

"Due to the advection of warm and dry winds from north west  India, heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are very likely over parts of Konkan-Goa, including Mumbai for the next three days.

Due to prevailing clear skies and low humidity values the temperatures are expected to rise and similar conditions are likely to prevail for next two to three days,” according to the Met forecast. 

Mumbai
weather
India News
Maharashtra

