Heavy leakage seen in Mahim Kelva dam in Maharashtra

Heavy leakage has been noticed in the Mahim Kelva dam in Palghar district prompting the Maharashtra government and district administration to launch precautionary measures.

Teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are being deployed for evacuation of villagers.

Disaster Management Unit under secretary K Suryakrishnamurty has sent a letter to the Commandant, NDRF, Pune to send one team.

The dam is located around 110 kms away from downtown Mumbai.

