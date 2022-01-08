Heavy leakage seen in Mahim Kelva dam in Maharashtra

Heavy leakage seen in Mahim Kelva dam in Maharashtra

Teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are being deployed for evacuation of villagers

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jan 08 2022, 17:58 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2022, 17:58 ist
The dam is located around 110 kms away from downtown Mumbai. Credit: Special Arrangement

Heavy leakage has been noticed in the Mahim Kelva dam in Palghar district prompting the Maharashtra government and district administration to launch precautionary measures. 

Teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are being deployed for evacuation of villagers. 

Disaster Management Unit under secretary K Suryakrishnamurty has sent a letter to the Commandant, NDRF, Pune to send one team. 

The dam is located around 110 kms away from downtown Mumbai.

More details are awaited.

 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Palghar
Maharashtra
Mumbai
NDRF
sdrf

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ancient India is marking its entry into the NFT world

Ancient India is marking its entry into the NFT world

Five movies to watch on Yash's birthday

Five movies to watch on Yash's birthday

Why a comet’s head is green, but its tail is not

Why a comet’s head is green, but its tail is not

DH Toon | 'Thank god, there are enough voters in UP'

DH Toon | 'Thank god, there are enough voters in UP'

Curtains continue to come down on cinemas

Curtains continue to come down on cinemas

'It's not okay': Djokovic fiasco enrages Serbs

'It's not okay': Djokovic fiasco enrages Serbs

In Pics | Home quarantine rules across the world

In Pics | Home quarantine rules across the world

'My name is Kovid and I am not a virus'

'My name is Kovid and I am not a virus'

 