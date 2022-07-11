Heavy Nashik rains submerge river bed temples; residents keep eye on water level around Dutondya Maruti idol

Heavy rains continued to lash Maharashtra's Nashik district on Monday, leading to water levels of several rivers rising and the submergence of many temples that are located on the bed of the Godavari river, officials said.

In the last 24 hours, Nashik district received 68.4 millimetres average rainfall, with Surgana receiving the highest rainfall of 238.8 mm, followed by Peth 187.6 mm and Trimbakeshwar 168 mm, the official said.

Track weather-related live updates here

Ghat areas like Trimbakeshwar and Igatpuri traditionally get heavy rainfall, but this time Surgana and Peth have also witnessed considerable downpour, he added. Officials said water levels are expected to rise further due to release of dam water later in the day.

A total of 10,000 cusec (flow of water measured in cubic foot per second) water will be released from Gangapur Dam, while the figures are 19,266 cusec for Chankapur Dam and 15,080 cusec for Darana Dam, they said. "The residents of Nashik measure the intensity of flooding by watching the water level around the Dutondya Maruti (two-headed Hanuman) idol situated on the river bed. At present, the water level is a little below the waist of the idol," an official explained.

The official told PTI residents of villages along the banks of the Godavari as well as some other smaller rivers have been alerted to the situation, though the water level at present is below the 'danger' mark.